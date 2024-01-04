A woman bites a Harris County Constable Deputy after being stopped for a hit-and-run incident.

On January 3, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office responded to the 12700 block of T C Jester Boulevard on a hit-and-run call and were able to locate the suspect's vehicle after being described by witnesses and the victim.

The suspect, identified as Lynda Watson, appeared to be drunk after she was found stopped in traffic.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, and it was determined that she was intoxicated. While in custody, she bit the arresting officer.

"Lynda Watson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Assault of a Peace Officer. She is awaiting bond out of the 230th District Court and County Court 14." - Constable Mark Herman.

It is assumed that Watson will face more charges for biting the deputy but no further details were released regarding her arrest.