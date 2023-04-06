Houston weather: Power outages reported across Houston-area

Mother Nature is letting loose across the Houston-area leaving behind heavy amounts of rain and the possibility of flooding.

Another issue that's occurring is power outages.

These are the latest power outage numbers as of 11:10 p.m.:

According to CenterPoint Energy, over 10,000 people are currently without power.

According to Entergy, over 600 people in the Houston area are without power.

If you do see a power line down in your neighborhood, be sure to keep everyone away from it and report it to your power company or to law enforcement.

