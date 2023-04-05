The weather pattern is rapidly changing as a cold front traverses through Southeast Texas. The front will gradually stall tonight and help to trigger additional rounds of rain over the next few days.

Make sure to stay weather aware and closely monitor the forecast for possible flood watches, warnings, and advisories. It's also a great time to download our FOX 26 Weather app and turn the alerts on so that you'll be up-to-date on all the weather changes.

SEVERE WEATHER: Houston Weather: Heavy rain, possible flooding and a cold front ahead of Good Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for North Central Fort Bend County and Northwestern Harris County until 7 p.m.

Here's a timeline of what I'm expecting to happen.

Wednesday afternoon and evening

A cold front will slowly make its way through the area, eventually stalling near the coast tonight. Wind will shift from the south to north around 15 mph this afternoon as the cold front moves through.

Temperatures are dropping from the 80s in Houston this afternoon to the 60s by this evening. Heavier rain and a few storms will fall initially with the front through early evening. Then look for another round of heavier rain developing overnight.

The threat of excessive rain will be higher in the slight category.

Thursday and Friday

With an active jet stream set up, multiple disturbances are set to move across the Houston area Thursday and Friday resulting in more periods of heavy rain.

It will likely be in waves, coming early Thursday morning, parts of Thursday afternoon and another round likely Thursday night into Friday morning. We will repeat this pattern for much of Friday with the heaviest rain expected to taper off late Friday night. Expect widespread rain totals of 1-2" on both Thursday and Friday

With clouds and rain around, temperatures are much cooler during this time with afternoon highs only in the 60s. There's a low Category 1/5 threat for an isolated strong/severe storm Thursday but no severe storm threat Friday.

The threat of excessive rain remains elevated on both days at a 15% chance within 25 miles of a location.

Flood Threat will likely be highest late Thursday and much of Friday.

Saturday Timeline

The good news is that by Saturday, the heavy rain should exit leaving spotty, light rain showers for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures climb to near 70 with mostly cloudy conditions sticking around.

Sunday Timeline

Mainly dry weather is expected for Easter Sunday with only a 10-20% chance for an isolated shower.