Houston Weather: Heavy rain, possible flooding and a cold front ahead of Good Friday

An approaching front Wednesday will bring in scattered showers and storms along with falling temperatures.

In fact, a flood advisory warning was issued for parts of Harris and Montgomery Counties until 5:45 p.m.

Aside from the severe weather stalling out on top of us, waves of potentially heavy rainfall will be possible through the end of the week. So, the forecast for Good Friday unfortunately is not looking so good.

Isolated flooding is likely as we pick up 3-6" of rain with the potential for localized higher amounts.

The rain tapers by Saturday, but we'll still be cloudy and cool. By Easter Sunday, we'll see pops (or hops) of sun, and early next week warm, dry pleasant weather returns.