Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert Day issued for Thursday

Thursday is once again another FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. That means conditions are favorable for the development of threatening weather that could cause some disruptions to your Thursday outdoor plans.

Houston has been upgraded to a 2/5 "Likely" severe storm risk for Thursday. Main threats will be isolated strong winds up to 60 mph, hail up to around 1-1.5", and heavy rain that could lead to some flooded streets.

Tornado threat is very low Thursday at 2% but there's a medium chance for hail up to ping pong ball size, isolated damaging winds around 60 mph and heavy downpours that could lead to a few flood advisories.

Here's the timing for this weather event: downpours will increase Thursday morning after 3 a.m. with a few strong storms possible.

Rain will increase late Thursday morning through the afternoon with strong to severe storms also possible.

A few downpours are still possible for the drive home Thursday evening but should be less widespread. Another round of strong storms and heavy rain is set to push in late Thursday night into early Friday.

Through 7 a.m. Friday, rain totals will likely amount to 1-3" with the heaviest rain expected closer to the coast.

Houston has been placed in a low Marginal risk for street flooding Thursday. That means you need to look out for and avoid flooded roads.

Never try to drive around a barricade blocking a flooded road, which could be dangerous!

Make sure to download the FOX 26 News App and Weather App to get updates on weather that could impact your Thursday outdoor plans! Also check out our Smart TV app, FOX Local, for extended coverage during this next big weather event!