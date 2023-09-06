If you're planning on hopping on the roadways, you might want to double-check your route because one Houston roadway is undergoing construction.

All northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed for construction from Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 11 at 5 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This work will be part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project and crews will continue to work on the new I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound while performing other work related to the interchange project.

Ramp construction will also need nightly closures starting Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night.

TxDOT says other additional ramp closures will occur at the same time to facilitate this work. To see all expected closures and detours, click here.



Additional road closure information will be posted at Houston TranStar and on the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website.