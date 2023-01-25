Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city.
In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall.
