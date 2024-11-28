Happy Thanksgiving! We have a cooler and breezy day ahead as a cold front moves in overnight.

Highs will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s in Houston and 30s north.

We remain in the 60s with dry skies through the weekend.

Our next best chance for measurable rain will be by the middle of next week. Have a great holiday!