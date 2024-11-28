Thanksgiving Day is here, and if you still need to grab some groceries for your feast, you still have a few options today.

This year, many national retailers are keeping their doors closed on Thursday, including some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target.

However, some stores will leave their doors open for shoppers who need that last ingredient.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours and what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Is H-E-B open on Thanksgiving?

Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at noon on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS Pharmacy locations are either open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving or are closed. Click here to see the hours of a store near you.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. However, 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here .

Is Sprouts Farmers Market open on Thanksgiving?

Sprouts Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Most stores will be open with adjusted hours. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Aldi open on Thanksgiving?

Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving.

