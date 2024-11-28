Floats, bands, dancers, balloons and more will take to the streets of Downtown Houston on Thursday for the 75th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. We are livestream the event in the live player above and on FOX Local for your smart TV and phone.

The parade will begin with a performance of songs from Bring it On: The Musical by Theatre Under the Stars in salute to Houston-area Olympians and Paralympians. Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis will serve as grand marshal.

The parade will feature additional performances, 21 high-flying balloons and 19 floats, including the famous Tom Turkey and Santa Claus.

Houston Thanksgiving Parade Route

The parade begins at Smith Street and Lamar Street and will traverse more than 20 blocks, coming to an end at Smith and Dallas. See the map for the route.

City of Houston map

How to attend the parade

The parade is free and open to the public. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets to set up on the sidewalk along the route.

There will be parking along the route. Metro buses will also be running, on a holiday schedule, that day. See the schedule at www.ridemetro.org.

Downtown Houston parade street closures

Several street closures will be in place. Check the full list below.

Houston Thanksgiving Day weather forecast

We have a cooler and breezy day ahead as a cold front moves in overnight. Highs will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s in Houston and 30s north.

