Good Samaritan gifts car to Honduran woman after Houston vehicle fire

By
Published  May 6, 2025 2:31pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Guadalupe Perdomo receives car

A Honduran woman is gifted a car after hers caught on fire on her way to work. Guadalupe Perdomo called 911 and HPD detained her due to an ICE systemic failure.

The Brief

    • A Honduran woman named Guadalupe Perdomo received a car from a good Samaritan after her vehicle caught fire, and she was mistakenly detained by Houston police.
    • Peter Montes, owner of P-M Fleets, was inspired to gift the car after watching a FOX 26 report on Perdomo's situation.
    • Perdomo expressed gratitude for the unexpected gift, acknowledging the support of good people in her life.

HOUSTON - A Honduran woman received a life-changing gift after her car caught fire, and she was detained by Houston police. A local good Samaritan stepped in to help after watching a report on FOX 26.

Detained due to ICE system error

PREVIOUS REPORT: Honduran woman detained by Houston police

An Immigrations Custom Enforcement error led to a Honduran woman being detained by Houston Police. She called police during an emergency but ended up being detained and later released. (NOTE: This is from a previous FOX 26 report.)

The backstory:

Guadalupe Perdomo was on her way to work when her car went up in flames. Despite having proper documentation and no deportation order, she was detained by police who called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She was released after ICE confirmed a systemic error.

Dig deeper:

 Honduran woman detained by Houston police due to ICE error

‘Thank God’ 

Peter Montes gifts car

After watching FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia's report on Guadalupe Perdomo's car going up in flames, he gifts her a car.

What they're saying:

After seeing FOX 26's report by Jonathan Mejia, Peter Montes, owner of P-M Fleets, felt compelled to gift Perdomo a car.

"I think I'm lost for words. I just thank God for it," Montes said, reflecting on the moment he handed over the keys.

Perdomo expressed her gratitude, saying, "I'm so happy with this gift. I wasn't expecting this at all. For someone to gift me something like this is very admirable."

Image 1 of 2

 

She added, "Thank God, God has always been with me through everything I've had to go through. He's always been there for me. God has always put good people around me."

Montes was deeply moved by Perdomo's reaction.

"She really impacted me," he said.

The Source: FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke with Peter Montes and Guadalupe Perdomo.

Houston