Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures, route map

It's time for Houston's 75th annual Thanksgiving Day parade to make its way through Downtown!

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. with an expected end time of 11 a.m. FOX 26 will livestream the event on our website.

Road closures for the parade began on Tuesday for the staging of the parade floats.

The parade begins at Smith Street and Lamar Street and will traverse more than 20 blocks, coming to an end at Smith and Dallas.

Also, the Mayor's Office has shared what roads will be closed for the holiday event.

To see the full map of the parade route, see below.