Houston storm recovery: All lanes of Highway 290 to be temporarily closed on Saturday morning

All lanes of U.S. Highway 290 will be closed temporarily on Saturday, officials said.

According to CenterPoint Energy, all lanes in both directions (including feeder, main, and HOV lanes) will be closed for approximately 30 minutes from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday morning.

The closure is needed to maintain the safety of the community and the workers in the area who will be repairing transmission lines following last Thursday's severe weather.

CenterPoint Energy said they are working with the Texas Department of Transportation along with law enforcement, and METRO to complete the restoration project.

Drivers should expect delays around that time and should avoid the area if possible.