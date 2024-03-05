March means Spring Break, which also means an increase in visitors to Houston. Around 350,000 more cars daily are bustling in a 5-mile radius around Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center, and NRG Park.

The City of Houston expects the surge in traffic to cause delays and increased demand for parking in the area. Mayor John Whitmire and the City have created a strategy to ensure a smooth travel experience for visitors.

"Houston is home to a multitude of exceptional events and attractions, making it a prime destination for Spring Break travelers," remarked District A Council Member Amy Peck, Vice Mayor Pro Tem. "As hospitable hosts, we have taken proactive measures to facilitate access to parking, minimize route delays, and encourage travelers to plan ahead, explore public transportation options, and exercise patience on the roads."

Parking options for those visiting Houston for certain attractions or areas are as follows: