Houston for Spring Break: What is parking like? Where to park?
HOUSTON - March means Spring Break, which also means an increase in visitors to Houston. Around 350,000 more cars daily are bustling in a 5-mile radius around Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center, and NRG Park.
The City of Houston expects the surge in traffic to cause delays and increased demand for parking in the area. Mayor John Whitmire and the City have created a strategy to ensure a smooth travel experience for visitors.
"Houston is home to a multitude of exceptional events and attractions, making it a prime destination for Spring Break travelers," remarked District A Council Member Amy Peck, Vice Mayor Pro Tem. "As hospitable hosts, we have taken proactive measures to facilitate access to parking, minimize route delays, and encourage travelers to plan ahead, explore public transportation options, and exercise patience on the roads."
Parking options for those visiting Houston for certain attractions or areas are as follows:
- Museum District: Visitors can find both free and paid parking options in the Museum District, though spaces may fill quickly. Additionally, free and paid public parking is available in Midtown and Downtown, from where travelers can conveniently access their destinations via METRORail.
- Hermann Park / Zoo: Free Parking is available.
- Rodeo Houston Parking Options: Click here
- Houston Museum of Natural Science: Parking costs $10 for members and $30 for the public for all-day parking.
- Texas Medical Center: Garage 8 (Holcombe and Pressler) and the AU Lot (Pressler and Main) offer hourly parking rates ranging from $6 to $19 daily. The METRO Light rail station is within walking distance for added convenience. Further details can be found on their website.
- METRO: METRO's Q-Mobile Ticketing app allows travelers to purchase a $1.25 fare using a credit/debit card or PayPal on their smartphones. Additionally, customers can plan their trips in advance using the RideMETRO app. Visit RideMETRO website for information on METRO services during Spring Break.
- For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information, visit the City of Houston website.