A man who was shot in a north Houston neighborhood then went to a home about a block away and knocked on the door for help, police say.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Rogers Street.

Police say they got multiple calls about the gunfire, but no witnesses to the actual shooting have come forward.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting.

According to police, a man who was shot in the abdomen then climbed over a fence and went to a home on Europa Street. He knocked on the door for help.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

There is no information at this time about what led up to the shooting.