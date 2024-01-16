Houston shooting: Police release body-worn camera video following shooting on Brewster in December

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following a shooting last month.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. on December 17, 2023, in the 3300 block of Liberty Road for an assault in progress call that occurred at a business. That call was later upgraded to a robbery in progress.

According to authorities, a uniformed officer in a patrol vehicle spotted the suspect, Kevin Mitchell, in the area.

Police said the officer ordered Mitchell to stop, but Mitchell fled from the officer.

After the officer caught up with Mitchell and attempted to detain him, Mitchell physically resisted the officer.

That's when, authorities said, the officer drew his duty weapon, and Mitchell attempted to take it from him.

However, authorities stated the officer was able to get his duty weapon back and holster it. Then Mitchell fled from the officer again.

The officer caught up with Mitchell again and tackled him.

Mitchell then attempted to grab the officer's taser, and that's when the officer drew and discharged his duty weapon, striking Mitchell.

Mitchell was later taken into custody and officers provided first aid to Mitchell until EMS arrived on scene.

In the videos that were released by Houston police, the videos released did not include a video from the initial interaction between the officer and Mitchell.

In a statement on social media, Houston police said, "As is customary following all officer-involved shooting incidents, the Internal Affairs Division is investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred at 2400 Brewster Street on December 17, 2023. The comprehensive investigation will include reviewing why the officer's body worn camera was not activated. The officer remains on active duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Sometime next week, Police Chief Troy Finner expects to announce revisions to the current body worn camera policy. One of the revisions would allow the department to capture additional law enforcement activities, especially critical incidents, even if a recording is not initiated."