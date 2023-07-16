Houston shooting outside hookah bar: Man hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - Houston police say a fight among a group of women in a hookah bar spilled out into the parking lot and ended in a shooting that injured a man.
The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 11200 block of the Southwest Freeway.
A man, reportedly in his 20s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, the incident began with a fight involving several women who assaulted a waitress who works at the hookah bar.
Police say the male victim and a group of people were walking up to the bar when the fight spilled out into the parking lot.
The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting along the Southwest Freeway.
At some point, police say the crowd turned on the people who had been walking up.
Police say a male shooter fired a gun, striking the male victim one time in the back. There is no further description of the shooter at this time.
According to police, officers arrived to a chaotic scene, and they were working to gather further details on what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.