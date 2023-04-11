Houston police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside of convenience store on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of De Priest Street near Fortune Street.

A man, in his early 40s, was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on De Priest Street.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say it appears two men had a brief discussion about something before the shooting.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.