Houston shooting: 34-year-old man killed, woman injured after fight in parking lot

A deadly shooting in Houston has police investigating the death of a 34-year-old man.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a shooting on the 9600 block of Beechnut just after 7:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found one man on the scene and another woman was injured in the shooting.

Family members tell FOX 26 the man who was killed is 34-year-old Fatorma Gabba Jr.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed there was some type of disturbance between a group of Black males, in their 20s, possibly four of five of them.

At one point, officials said it turned into a shoving match and then two individuals pulled firearms and started shooting.

We're told it's unclear if the woman who was struck was part of the group or just happened to be in the parking lot in a separate car.

The suspect vehicle was said to be a black 4-door sedan that took off through the parking lot, hit Corporate Drive, and left in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, contact Houston police or Houston Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.