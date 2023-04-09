Shooting at Mod Pizza in Sugar Land after argument, police searching for shooter

An argument at a restaurant led to one person being shot in Sugar Land.

Details are limited at this time but according to officials, Sugar Land police responded to the Mod Pizza at 19820 Southwest Freeway after 7 p.m. about reports of a shooting.

Two men were reportedly arguing and one of the men shot the other in the leg while they were outside the restaurant.

Police report the victim is alive, but they are still looking for the shooter.

The incident is under investigation and officials say there is no immediate threat to the public.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.