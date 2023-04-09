Two years after being declared innocent of a stabbing he was convicted and served seven years for, a Houston man is being charged with murder in a fatal shooting.

46-year-old Lydell Elliott Grant is charged with Murder in the death of Edwin Arevalo. Around midnight on Friday, police say Grant allegedly shot Arevalo to death in the intersection of the 12500 block of Hiram Clarke Road and Brentwood Park after a crash.

Houston police report that a man, now suspected to be Grant, was driving a Lexus with a woman in the car and Arevalo was in a Toyota. The Lexus was leaving out of a nearby gas station when they pulled up to a stop sign.

Both cars approached the intersection and the Toyota reportedly had the right of way.

HPD Lieutenant Izaguirre says the Lexus went through the intersection and was struck by the Toyota.

Grant reportedly got out of the Lexus and shot at the Toyota multiple times before driving away from the scene. Arevalo was said to be struck in the chest and face. He was able to get out of his vehicle before falling to the ground near his Toyota.

Officials say officers in the area saw the stalled vehicle at the intersection and began rendering aid when they found Arevalo laying next to it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lieutenant Izaguirre says surveillance video showed Grant and the woman pulling out of the gas station nearby the scene right before the shooting and officers were able to get the car's license plate number.

According to court records, Grant's bond is set to $1,000,000 for the murder charge.

In 2012, Grant was convicted for stabbing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn to death outside a Montrose bar in 2010 due to mistaken eyewitness identifications. However, after serving nine years in prison, he was exonerated of the charge and declared innocent in May 2021 after a DNA analysis

The Innocence Project of Texas took on Grant's case and found that at his original trial, the prosecutor’s DNA expert mistakenly and inaccurately testified that Grant could not be excluded as the contributor of the DNA found under the stabbing victim’s fingernails. The project said new DNA testing, which included recent testing done by the Texas Department of Public Safety's lab in Houston, confirmed that the trial testimony in 2012 presented by the prosecutors was inaccurate and false and that Grant is completely excluded as the contributor.

The DNA evidence linked back to Jermarico Carter who was arrested for Scheerhoorn's murder in Georgia. Carter reportedly confessed to the murder and was also wanted on a number of other charges in Georgia.

"We are saddened by the news of this tragic event and our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victim’s family. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this incident.

We stand behind Mr. Grant’s previous exoneration. DNA evidence and the confession of the real perpetrator of the crime proved Mr. Grant’s actual innocence. His 2012 conviction was proven wrongful, and he spent eight years in prison as a result.

The important work of supporting innocent people wrongly convicted of crimes is an essential part of our collective work towards a better and more just society, and we remain committed to that goal."