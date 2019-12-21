Houston man to be exonerated in 2010 murder

Saturday was another big day for 43-year old Lydell Grant. His ankle monitor was removed and curfew lifted. Most importantly, the man connected to the crime for which Grant spent 9 years behind bars was arrested in Georgia.

Last month, Grant was released from prison when new DNA evidence linked the 2010 murder of Aaron Scheerhoorn to Jermarico Carter. Carter was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday and reportedly confessed to the murder. Carter was also wanted on a number of other charges in Georgia.

Grant and his family held a press conference outside their Northwest Houston home on Saturday along with The Innocence Project of Texas.

“This is an extraordinary case and historic because this is a case where The Innocence Project of Texas, a non-law enforcement agency, actually initiated the CODIS search,” explained Mike Ware, the organization’s executive director.

The Innocence Project of Texas had DNA evidence retested. Ware says it was a mixture and, when it was first tested, it didn’t reveal useful information.

“I guess they did not feel, at that time, they were competent enough to try to separate the mixture into components,” Ware added.

Grant’s mother hopes to meet Scheerhoorn’s mother one day.

“I know that she’s missing her son. I missed my son for 9 years so my heart really goes out to her,” Donna Poe told reporters.

Ware says they still have a few more steps until Grant is fully exonerated and his record can be expunged.

As for Grant, he hoping to get a car so he can get back to work.