New DNA evidence helps Houston man serving life sentence to be granted bail

A Houston man serving life in prison for a 2010 murder has been granted bond, Tuesday thanks to new DNA evidence in the case.

Lydell Grant was sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing murder of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside a Montrose bar.

The Innocence Project of Texas took on Grant's case and found that at his original trial, the prosecutor’s DNA expert mistakenly and inaccurately testified that Grant could not be excluded as the contributor of the DNA found under the stabbing victim’s fingernails.

“I kept God first, and I just knew it would be this day. I dream of this day for the holidays where my son would be here with me and my family. This is such a happy day for us,” Donna Poe, Grant's mother, said.

The project says new DNA testing, which included recent testing done by the Texas Department of Public Safety's lab in Houston, confirmed that the trial testimony in 2012 presented by the prosecutors was inaccurate and false and that Mr. Grant is completely excluded as the contributor.

In a statement, the Innocence Project of Texas said:

“After 20 years of DNA exonerations of wrongfully convicted men and women, we now know that ‘eye-witness identification’ is, in fact, highly unreliable and has led to 100’s of tragic wrongful convictions, and those are just the ones we know about. There are many reasons an eyewitness can misidentify. It really does not make a big difference whether there is one identification or six. The DNA exonerations have established that they can all be wrong.

Advertisement

One cause of misidentification is the police conducting a photo-spread may use techniques proven to cause misidentification, which is exactly what was done in this case. There are many other issues concerning the unreliability of these eye-witness identifications. The biggest issue is that sound forensic DNA testing has now proven that the identifications were made in error.”



The District Attorney’s Office’s Conviction Integrity Division is now conducting a comprehensive review of all evidence in the case to assess Grant’s claim of actual innocence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man claims he was wrongfully convicted of stabbing murder; Innocence Project of Texas steps in

The reinvestigation by prosecutors and Houston Police has already taken hundreds of hours.

“The highest responsibility of a prosecutor is to see that justice is done,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “To accomplish that end, our Conviction Integrity Division and Houston Police are working methodically to determine how the DNA discovered under Scheerhoorn’s fingernails got there, and whether the new evidence exonerates Grant of Scheerhoorn’s murder, notwithstanding the eyewitness identifications of the individuals at the scene of the crime.”

Grant was released on a $100,000 bond.



