Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man to death after a crash in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred around midnight Friday at an intersection in the 12500 block of Hiram Clarke Road.

According to police, the suspect was in a Lexus and the victim was in a Toyota hatchback as they both approached the intersection. The Toyota reportedly had the right of way, and the Lexus had a stop sign.

As the Lexus was going through the intersection, authorities say it was struck by the Toyota.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Hiram Clarke.

Police say the suspect then got out of the Lexus and shot into the windshield of the Toyota, striking the driver multiple times. He was reportedly shot in the chest and face and then got out of his vehicle and collapsed.

Officials say officers in the area saw the stalled vehicle and found the wounded man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect and a woman had just left a nearby gas station before the crash. They have video of the suspect and a license plate.

Police say the incident happened quickly, and it doesn’t appear there was a discussion before the shooting.