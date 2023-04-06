A man was shot to death after a crash in northwest Houston on Wednesday evening, police say.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly incident in the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.

MORE: Driver shot after reportedly leaving Houston gentlemen's club

Around 7 p.m., police got two calls. Officials say one call was about a crash, and the other was a ShotSpotter notification about shots fired in the area.

When officers responded to the location, police say they found two vehicles in the middle of the street and a man who had been shot. He was pronounced at the scene.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Antoine Drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say it appears a car and a pickup truck were involved in a crash, and there was an altercation between the occupants of the vehicles.

During the altercation, police say the driver of the car shot an occupant of the pickup truck.

MORE: Missing Texas 6-year-old's mom claimed she sold him at Fiesta Market, search warrant says

According to HPD, the shooter remained at the scene and was speaking with officers. Officers are also speaking with witnesses.

After the investigation, police say they will contact the district attorney’s office to how they want to proceed.