Police say a man was shot while driving early Thursday morning after reportedly leaving a gentlemen’s club in southwest Houston.

The man drove himself to a nearby hospital around 1:45 a.m. and was taken into surgery.

Police say a witness who had been with the man earlier in the night showed up at the hospital and reported that there had been a disturbance with dancer at a club called Vivid.

Police say the man left the club in his Maserati SUV and was shot while on the roadway, possibly while stopped at a light.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800.