Officers on scene of officer-involved shooting in north Houston

Authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in North Houston.

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Broad Haven Drive, near Veteran's Memorial Drive.

Police said preliminary information is a robbery suspect was shot by a Houston police officer.

Officials said no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.