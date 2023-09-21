A 17-year-old suspect is now the second person charged with capital murder in the death of an 18-year-old man in Houston earlier this year.

Kevontae Marquise Kemp, 17, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail, police announced.

D' Andre Vasquez, 19, was also charged with capital murder and arrested earlier this year.

They are both charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Plezher Wooley, 18, on June 27.

Police say Wooley was found lying on the front patio of a home in the 5900 block of Beldart Street shortly before 8 p.m. that day. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, there was no known motive or a description of a suspect.

After further investigation, police say Vasquez was identified as a suspect in the case, and he was arrested on July 25.

As the investigation continued, police say they identified Kemp as a second suspect.