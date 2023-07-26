D'Andre Vasquez,19, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Plezher Wooley, 18.

FOR MORE HOUSTON CRIME NEWS

On June 27, in the 5900 block of Beldart Street, HPD officers responded to a shooting and found Wooley lying on the front patio suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

After further investigation, Vasquez was identified as the suspect in the case and arrested on July 25 by HPD Southeast officers, and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Courtesy of Houston PD; D'Andre Vasquez

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE