Two adult males were shot in Southeast Houston on Monday evening, according to Houston police.

Houston fatal shooting: Christopher McDade charged with murder in West Belfort Avenue shooting

The shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m., in the 5100 block of Milart Street. Responding officers found the two men conscious and breathing, and they were transported to a local hospital.

One of the men is in stable condition, while the other is in surgery. Police said both men were shot in the upper body.

A white SUV was seen leaving the scene after the shooting. Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

No arrests have been made at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.