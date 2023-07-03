Christopher McDade, 25, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man at 3131 West Bellfort Avenue. The shooting happened Saturday, July 1.

The victim, 21, has not been identified pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives E. May and C. Sharp reported that officers were dispatched to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex and located the male victim in the parking lot. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives confirmed the shooting resulted from a verbal and physical altercation between the suspect (McDade) and the victim. McDade was taken into custody and subsequently charged in the case.

McDade is being held in the Harris County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.