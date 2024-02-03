The Houston Police Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting after a man was shot on Saturday while walking with half of his face covered.

Police say at 1:30pm, an off-duty deputy from Harris County Precinct 6 visited a store in the 10100 block of Tanner Road on a personal errand.

The deputy saw a man walking towards the shop with his face cover. Police say, eventually the deputy shot at the man, causing the man to jump into a black BMW and drive away.

Officials also believe another person may have been inside the BMW during the shooting.

According to police, they didn't know what the man's intentions were, but they did find his BMW four to six miles away.

Police say they don't know whether the BMW is stolen or if it belongs to the suspect. Assistant Chief of the Houston Police Department Wyatt Martin said, "Our Houston Police Special Investigation Unit will be handling the case, since it did occur within the city of Houston, and we will be doing the investigation in cooperation with Harris County Precinct 6".

Martin said the police will check local hospitals to see if any patients have suffered gunshot wounds, but there is no evidence that he was hit.