Police say two men were shot an hour after they were robbed in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Kilburn Road and Haldane Drive around 10:22 p.m. Sunday.

They found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the chest and man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg.

Both men were transported to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Kilburn.

According to police, about an hour before the shooting, the two men had been standing by the street when a White Tahoe with four males pulled up.

Police say the four males, including one with a shotgun and one with a pistol, got out of the Tahoe and robbed the other men.

The four males left in the Tahoe, but police say the vehicle returned about an hour later.

According to police, this time, one of the males got out of the Tahoe and started shooting, striking the two men who had been robbed earlier.

Police are searching for the suspects and the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.