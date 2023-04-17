A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend at a Sugar Land home was later found dead after a house fire, police say.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Sunday when a woman called 911 and reported that her boyfriend was assaulting her, the Sugar Land Police Department says.

According to police, an officer arrived at the scene in the 4100 block of Issacks Way and saw the boyfriend shoot the woman in front of the house.

As the officer got out of his vehicle, police say the suspect started shooting at him, and the officer returned fire. The officer was not injured.

Authorities responded to a shooting and fire on Issacks Way in Sugar Land.

Police say the suspect then retreated into the house, and other officers arrived at the scene. They were able to get the woman away from the house, and she was transported to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Officers then started to smell smoke, and realized the house was on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene.

Police say officers were able to put on some firefighter gear to enter the house, and they found the suspect dead. It’s unclear at this time if the man’s death was the result of the fire or a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the woman's 15-year-old son was home at the time of the deadly incident. Family say he's now safe with his father.

As is customary with officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office are also working with Sugar Land PD for the investigation.