A possible kidnapping and police chase near the Museum District may be linked to another incident outside Harris County, officials say.

Houston police responded to a possible hostage situation near Almeda Road and Southmore Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. They found the car in question near W Alabama Street and Sage Road.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Man shoots at HPD helicopter following domestic violence call

Lieutenant Garcia with HPD says the car led officers on a chase and after a few minutes, the suspect crashed on Richmond Avenue and Yorktown Street. A man got out of the car and attempted to run away, however, he was eventually found and arrested.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say they found a juvenile in the car and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials are unaware of what the relationship is between the two. Houston police believe this may be connected to another incident in another county.

The driver will reportedly be charged with evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon.