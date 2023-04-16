Houston police have made an arrest in a domestic violence situation.

According to police, HPD received a call about a father shooting at a mother in the 4200 block of Crenshaw Road.

When police arrived at the scene, at one point the suspect shot HPD's helicopter.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody shortly after arriving at the scene.

There were no injuries reported, but police continue to investigate the situation.