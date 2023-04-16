Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Man shoots at HPD helicopter following domestic violence call

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Pasadena, Texas - Houston police have made an arrest in a domestic violence situation.

MORE: Houston driver arrested, faced with 5 human smuggling charges

According to police, HPD received a call about a father shooting at a mother in the 4200 block of Crenshaw Road.

When police arrived at the scene, at one point the suspect shot HPD's helicopter.

Man shoots at HPD helicopter following domestic violence call

Per HPD Watch Command, a caller called about a father shooting at a mother; HPD was dispatched to the scene and at one point the suspect shot at HPD’s Helicopter; The suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived; No reported injuries.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody shortly after arriving at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There were no injuries reported, but police continue to investigate the situation. 