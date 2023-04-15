Houston driver arrested, faced with 5 human smuggling charges

Another case of human smuggling was stopped in Kinney County.

Shawn Jerome Johnson from Houston was arrested on Tuesday on Highway 90 by a Kinney County Sheriff's Office deputy. The deputy was stationary along the highway when he noticed Johnson's seatbelt wasn't fastened as he drove by, officials say.

Shawn Jerome Johnson (Photo Courtesy of Kinney County Sheriff's Office)

Johnson was said to have five migrants from Honduras, Ecuador, and Mexico wedged into their car.

He is now faced with five counts of human smuggling.