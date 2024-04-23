Houston police are searching for Guadalupe M. Rodriguez, 53. He is accused of shooting a woman around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Charges have been filed against Rodriguez for the shooting that occurred at a bar located at 1402 North 76th Street.



Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.



The 39-year-old female victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.



According to HPD detectives, patrol officers responded to a shooting call at La Güerita Bar and found a woman with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported her to the hospital.

The suspect fled before the officers' arrival.



Further investigation identified Rodriguez as the suspect in this case. He was last seen in a white, GMC Terrain SUV with Texas license plate TKK0506.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guadalupe Rodriguez, with an alias of "Julio," or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.