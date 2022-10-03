article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at an apartment complex in west Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 13100 block of Whittington Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a man, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in an outside stairway.

Police say some witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then went outside and found the man shot.

According to HPD, the man lives at the complex, and there were other people at the scene who knew him. Authorities were speaking with them.

The investigation into the shooting continues.