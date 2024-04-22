A man who was shot in his SUV crashed and then ran down the street to a club for help, Houston police say.

Police responded to a shooting call near Arbor and Emancipation just after midnight Monday morning.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston police investigate a shooting on Arbor and Emancipation.

Officers arrived and found a Jaguar SUV that had crashed into a curb. Police say no one was in the vehicle, but they did find blood.

Officers later learned that the man who had been in the SUV ran down the street to a club about a block away.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Train hits abandoned SUV in Downtown Houston

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time, but police say several shell casings were located in the area.

An older-model white Cadillac may have been involved, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.