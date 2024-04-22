Train hits abandoned SUV in Downtown Houston

A crash involving a train and an SUV is impacting traffic in Downtown Houston on Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. near the University of Houston Downtown campus, along the tracks near Main Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials say the train hit an abandoned SUV. No occupants of the vehicle were located, and no injuries have been reported.

The train extends east down the line across San Jacinto Street and over I-10.

Wreckers are working to remove what’s left of the vehicle from the tracks.