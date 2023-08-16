Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston shooting: Alleged robbery suspects killed on S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive

Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two people were shot and killed on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive.

Police say the people who were shot were alleged robbery suspects.

Houston police investigate a shooting on S Sgt Macario Garcia Drive.

Authorities did not release any information on who shot them.

The investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.