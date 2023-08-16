Houston police are investigating after two people were shot and killed on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive.

Police say the people who were shot were alleged robbery suspects.

Houston police investigate a shooting on S Sgt Macario Garcia Drive.

Authorities did not release any information on who shot them.

The investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.