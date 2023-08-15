Thirty-year-old Deerian Carroway should be in prison right now for the murder and mayhem he admits to causing.

Instead, he's the one calling the shots, and Harris County's criminal court system is allowing that to happen

"This is outrageous that is happening," said Theresa Seck. "I don't know how much longer we can keep going through this."

Harris County's criminal court system has treated Theresa Seck like a human punching bag.

"It will be 3 years on September 20th that my brother was murdered in front of his apartment," she said.

Patrick Aikens, 47, would be alive today if 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray would have revoked just one of Carroway's multiple bonds.

"He was out on at least seven felony bonds in two different counties," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, Theresa Seck became an advocate for felony bond reform speaking before lawmakers and Commissioners Court. "Theresa Seck played a very important role in getting felony bond reform passed Senate Bill 6," Kahan said.

"I did get involved because I was angry that this could have happened," she said. "My brother would still be alive if this wouldn't have happened."

Last Feb. 15, Carroway pled guilty to Aikens' murder and his other criminal charges in the emergency relief court.

He was supposed to be sentenced last May.

"That did not happen because he decided to get a new lawyer after he pled guilty," Seck said.

The sentencing was reset to July 5.

"We were all en route, heading to the court when I got a call saying it was canceled again," said Seck.

Why?

Carroway's new attorney had a delayed flight. The sentencing hearing was supposed to happen Aug. 3, but Carroway's attorney got sick.

"The family is still being victimized because they just won't give the sentence," Kahan said.

"They have no regard for what they're putting us through no regard at all," said Seck. "I feel angry I feel powerless I don't know what else to do."

In a statement, the Harris County DA's office says, "We share the family's frustration with the delays. The state is ready to proceed. We look forward to getting Justice for Patrick Aikens and his family."