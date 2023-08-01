17-year-old charged with injury to a child free on bond after violating conditions, possessing several weapons

One of Jose Palacios' bond conditions is unusual and very specific, he's not to have any gang association.

He's charged with injury to a child on October 14, 2022. The alleged victim is a 12-year-old relative.

SUGGESTED: Breaking Bond: No action taken against 18-year-old accused killer after repeatedly violating bond conditions

"He started screaming slapping her around, threatening her with a pistol. 'I'm going to blow your brains out,'" said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"The officer noted that the 12-year-old girl was very upset and crying," said the magistrate in probable cause court. "The witness said she is afraid of the defendant and does not feel safe if he is there,"

After Palacios is released from jail on a $3,000 bond, court records indicate he violated a protective order and picked up a new felony charge.

Documents state Palacios was in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition, including a machine gun.

"The bond was actually revoked, so kudos to the 174th District court. The bond got revoked in January 2023," Kahan said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

But last month, 174th felony court Judge Hazel Jones reinstated Palacios' bond,

The unemployed teen is free on three bonds totaling $78,000.

"I would be laughing right now, because I know full well, I can get charged while on bond having a firearm. Even having a machine gun, and I'm still going to get released," said Kahan.

In last week's Breaking Bond, we told you about several 21-year-olds, also in Judge Hazel Jones' court.

She kept bond at just $10,000 after police arrested them with enough alleged prohibited weapons and ammunition to kill hundreds of people.

RELATED: Five 21-year-old men arrested with prohibited weapons to kill hundreds of people free on bond the next day

Within a day, they were back out on the street.

"This is an extreme danger to the community," said the prosecutor during their probable cause hearing. "The switches enable these firearms to act as automatic weapons."