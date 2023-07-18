Breaking Bond: No action taken against 18-year-old accused killer after repeatedly violating bond conditions

It's Saturday, November 5, 2022, it's 2:15 in the afternoon. Sheriff's deputies say a then 17-year-old Charles Woodard walks up to 25-year-old Marguise Webb as he sat in his car and shot him to death.

"My daughter looked around, and she said, 'mom, that's Marguise's car," said his mother Sureeta Webb.

She and other family members happened upon the murder scene at a gas station parking lot in Spring.

"And we pulled over, and it had just happened. His body was still in the car," Webb said. "It wasn't until the police said, I hate to say this, but your son is deceased, and that day just killed me."

351st Felony Court Judge Nata Cornelio set Woodard's bond for the murder charge at $50,000.

"He's given the lowest bond you can give somebody on murder, which is $50,000," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "There's nothing lower you can get."

"When she gave him a $50,000 bond, I was like that's a slap in the face," said Webb.

"He was convicted of an assault as a juvenile, so this isn't his first dog and pony show dealing with the system," Kahan said.

"We go to court for the first time, he comes in that court, and he's laughing. He's talking to other defendants in the courtroom like it's a game," Webb said.

According to court documents, within just a couple of months, Woodard is violating his curfew repeatedly.

"It's reported in the bond violation report that he's at gas stations after midnight," said Kahan.

Remember, Marguise Webb was murdered in a gas station parking lot.

"Why are you at a gas station that late at night multiple times?" Kahan said. "I think we can probably speculate."

The DA's office asked Cornelio to revoke Woodard's bond, but she took no action.

"He took something we can never get back," Webb said. "My son's life."