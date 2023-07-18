Montgomery County crime: Third victim suing Spring physical therapy facility for alleged sexual assault

article

A third victim is suing a physical therapy facility in Spring accusing one of their licensed professionals of sexually assaulting them during an appointment.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Montgomery County, according to court records. Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the woman.

Records show that therapist, 29-year-old William Abalos, was arrested in January and charged with invasive visual recording and indecent exposure in Montgomery County.

Investigators say Abalos was working as a licensed physical therapist at Select Physical Therapy off Rayford Road in Spring in December 2022.

Abalos allegedly took multiple female clients into private rooms, expose his genitals to them, instruct them to partake in a 'grip test', and take pictures and videos without their consent.

The lawsuit accuses Select Physical Therapy, its owners and Abalos of assault, negligence and gross negligence and demands a jury trial in the case.

In May, FOX 26 first reported about this case involving a different victim who was represented by attorney Anna Greenberg. Greenberg says she's since added a second victim to the lawsuit.

