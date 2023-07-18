Harris County: Couple accused of holding teen captive in their Humble home appears in court

The couple accused of holding an 18-year-old girl captive for a month in their home in Humble appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to investigators that 18-year-old girl was terrorized and sexually assaulted in the house until she escaped on Sunday.

We learned in court on Tuesday the man and woman arrested and charged with holding her captive, Jose Reyes and Jaqueline Macias, are husband and wife with a newborn baby that was just delivered prematurely two weeks ago.

The two appeared separately for their arraignment hearings. What’s the next legal step for them?

"The state has an obligation to give us any evidence they may have and statements from the complaining witness, so we can prepare a case for the defense," says Macias’ Attorney Jedrick Burgos.

"My client and the co-defendant, which is his wife, they have a two-week-old kid which is currently in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) due to the child being born early," explains Reyes’ Attorney Wilvin Carter.

So Macias was giving birth just two weeks ago? The 18-year-old girl says she’s been captive in the Humble home, being terrorized, raped and restrained for the last 30 days after she says she was lured there by Reyes.

"At this time, I can’t give more information because of attorney/client privilege, but it was not a stranger on stranger type relationship. Those two knew one another quite well," Carter says.

Precinct 4 Constables said a chain and several pad locks were found in a bedroom in the house.

"Because my client has no prior criminal record of course, she’s presumed innocent, and she will probably post bond and go home," Burgos adds.

Bond for Macias has been set at $50,000. Reyes is being held on a $95,000 bond. Why is his higher?

"Because of the allegations that my client was the one that had the relationship with the complainant. There were also some allegations that he may have engaged in some type of sexual contact with the complainant while she was allegedly in custody within his home," explains Carter. "I’m pretty confident those allegations are going to be found not true, and hopefully we’ll get our day before a jury pretty soon, so we can prove his innocence."

Both Reyes and Macias are due back in court in September.