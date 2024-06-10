Houston police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station left three people in the hospital early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4:17 a.m. in the 11800 block of Bellaire Blvd.

Officers arrived to find an SUV with multiple bullet holes near a gas pump. A male with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

While officers were canvasing the scene, police say they found two females behind the gas station. One had been shot in the hand, and the other in the thigh. They were both transported to the hospital as well.

According to police, it appears all three of the wounded people had been in the SUV along with a fourth male who ran from the scene. They were all reportedly around 18 years old.

Police say there was some type of transaction between the people in the SUV and someone in a maroon car.

According to police, someone got out of the maroon car and walked up to the SUV. At some point, police say someone else in the maroon car opened fire on the SUV, and the person who had gotten out ran back to the maroon car before they drove off.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say they have some good leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.