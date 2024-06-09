A man was shot by a deputy in northwest Harris County on Sunday evening, officials say.

The shooting occurred in the 9600 block of Halkirk.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy, who had responded to a call for service, shot the armed man.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The deputy was reportedly uninjured.

Investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.