League City shooting: Man accused of killing his father on Paisley Meadow

One man is behind bars on murder charges following a deadly shooting in League City on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Paisley Meadow just before 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said initial reports indicated that an adult son fatally shot his father.

Officials stated that 43-year-old Raymond Jeremiah Stoney was arrested for thekiling of his father, 67-year-old Raymond Stoney.

Bond was set at $250,000.